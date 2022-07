BATON ROUGE – As the era of Name, Image, and Likeness continues to evolve within collegiate athletics, head coach Kim Mulkey announced Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of NIL, that Jennifer Roberts will take on a first-of-its-kind role in women’s college basketball as LSU Women’s Basketball’s Director of Player Personnel and Influence. In this role, Roberts will help players within the program develop their personal brands, make informed decisions, and maximize their NIL opportunities.

1 DAY AGO