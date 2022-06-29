Heritage House Hosts Midsummer Market

LEE COUNTY –– As I look over how many intakes we have encountered at the Lee County Humane Society (LCHS), just in this past week, I find myself wondering, “How can I help? What can I do? What will ignite a ‘difference maker?’” The recurring answer for me is simply, “I don’t know.” My heart wants to save and rescue every single animal. My magical, endless bank account wants to build massive shelters everywhere –– shelters with a well-paid staff, high-end amenities, industrial washers and dryers and grassy knolls. This magical dream is pursued by each and every volunteer and staff member at LCHS. The passion and hope for this animal shelter utopia is what each and every one of us strives to achieve. If you have the wonderful opportunity to talk and listen to an animal shelter employee and/or volunteer, you will find that our hearts work day in and day out in the hopes to build this magical place.

