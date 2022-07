RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Three miniature horses have died after being poisoned in Rutherford County, according to their owners. On Wednesday, June 29, a fence was being installed at the Sprinkle family farm. Madison-Rose Sprinkle said outdoor cameras are also on the way. She said the security updates are being implemented following the death of three of her mini horses.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO