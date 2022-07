I found this quilted heart on a bench outside Catawba Valley Hospital while being here with my boyfriend who has a rare but deadly bone infection in his left hand. I was feeling really down and anxious with the news of him having a 70% chance of losing his hand. Finding this heart has given me hope that things will get better, it’s just going to take time. I couldn’t have found this at a better moment.

HICKORY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO