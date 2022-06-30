ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omena, MI

The Omena Garden Walk 2022

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

Your ticket will enable you to...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

"Let Freedom Ring" Celebration

Featuring the Firecracker 5K Run, Sparkler Mile Fun Run, kids games, coin hunt, Independence Day Parade, rubber duck race, live music by Ron Klueck, & fireworks.
BEULAH, MI
traverseticker.com

Gold In The Water: Local Partners Band Together To Make Traverse City A Global Freshwater Leader

Fresh water is the new gold. For years, experts have been predicting that eventually, clean, fresh water will take its place as the most valuable resource on the planet. Now a team of players from throughout and beyond the Grand Traverse region are banding together to pursue a shared mission: positioning Traverse City as the global epicenter for freshwater research. Those players – including Northwestern Michigan College (NMC), Discovery Center & Pier, Traverse Connect, 20Fathoms, and Michigan Technological University – have a grand vision of transforming Discovery Pier on West Grand Traverse Bay into an 85,000-square-foot, $60 million facility that would include not just a public pier, but also research labs, classroom and seminar space, a startup incubator, and more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omena, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Omena, MI
traverseticker.com

Leland's 4th of July Celebration

Kids can get ready to participate in the 4th of July Parade by decorating their bikes between 1-3pm at the Old Art Building. Decorations will be supplied. The Parade will start at 3pm & march down Main St. Also featuring two concerts; one at 1pm on the Old Art Building lawn & another (featuring the Grand Traverse Pipes & Drums Corps) at 5pm on the Village Green.
LELAND, MI
traverseticker.com

Is The Cherry Capital At Risk Of Losing Its Global Crown?

Traverse City has long been known as the “Cherry Capital of the World.” The first National Cherry Festival was hosted here in 1925, and the rest was history. Nearly a century later, northern Michigan’s biggest tourist draw remains that same grand celebration of the cherry industry. But have a conversation with a local cherry farmer and you’ll likely come away with a much different portrait of cherry commerce. Behind the scenes, the local cherry industry is struggling to fight off a slew of threats—from climate change to invasive pests to competition from foreign growers—and those issues are making the practice of growing cherries here a challenging business proposition.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Omena Garden Walk
traverseticker.com

FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Frankfort 4th of July Celebration

9:30am: Decorated Bike Contest; 10am: Parade; 10am-5pm: Art in the Park; 10am-10pm: Carnival; Noon-3pm: Sand Sculpture Contest; Dusk, approx. 10:30pm: Fireworks.
FRANKFORT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy