Leland, MI

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
BELLAIRE, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Leland, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Mt. Holiday Eyeing $4 Million+ Capital Campaign, Improvements

A $4 million-plus capital campaign to eventually fund major property enhancements and renovations at Mt. Holiday is just getting started, with the goal of restoring and reviving one of the area’s snowsports gems. “It’s a Traverse City tradition, and a community gem,” says Nathan Noyes, the executive director at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Outdoor Story Time

Located outside the library overlooking the beach. Bring a towel or blanket to sit on. Outdoor Story Time will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
Independence Day Celebration

July 1-4. Today includes the Family Golf Scramble, family crafts, Bike & Golf Cart Parade, Backyard Bash with Music & Lawn Games, & an outdoor movie on the Lodge lawn.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
Is The Cherry Capital At Risk Of Losing Its Global Crown?

Traverse City has long been known as the “Cherry Capital of the World.” The first National Cherry Festival was hosted here in 1925, and the rest was history. Nearly a century later, northern Michigan’s biggest tourist draw remains that same grand celebration of the cherry industry. But have a conversation with a local cherry farmer and you’ll likely come away with a much different portrait of cherry commerce. Behind the scenes, the local cherry industry is struggling to fight off a slew of threats—from climate change to invasive pests to competition from foreign growers—and those issues are making the practice of growing cherries here a challenging business proposition.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
#Thurs#Bluebird#Wine#Food Drink#Leland Farmers Market
Frankfort 4th of July Celebration

9:30am: Decorated Bike Contest; 10am: Parade; 10am-5pm: Art in the Park; 10am-10pm: Carnival; Noon-3pm: Sand Sculpture Contest; Dusk, approx. 10:30pm: Fireworks.
FRANKFORT, MI
"Let Freedom Ring" Celebration

Featuring the Firecracker 5K Run, Sparkler Mile Fun Run, kids games, coin hunt, Independence Day Parade, rubber duck race, live music by Ron Klueck, & fireworks.
BEULAH, MI
FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI

