THE SOMETHING TO SAY RADIO SHOW – JUNE 29, 2022

Kentucky QB1 Will Levis has another NIL deal in his portfolio and this one comes with free golf for Levis and his teammates. Athlete Advantage announced today a new partnership between Levis and Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond, Kentucky. Through the deal, Levis will form the “Wildcat Golf Club,” a 14-man league featuring Levis and thirteen of his Kentucky Football teammates. For six weeks, the players will play one competitive nine-hole round a week at Boone’s Trace to escape the grind on campus. In return, they will use their social media platforms to share scenes from the 120 beautiful acres at Boone’s Trace.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO