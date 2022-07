Rick Fischetti has joined SouthCon Building Group LLC as a senior project superintendent. He has more than 35 years of commercial construction industry experience. Michelle Purghart has joined Charleston Collegiate School as head of school. She has more than 30 years of experience in the education field. Previously, she was head of school at Danube International School in Vienna, Austria. She has a bachelor's degree from McGill University, a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Education and a doctorate in education from the University of California Los Angeles and the University of California-Irvine.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO