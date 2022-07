Rochester, N.Y. — A woman started a new Fourth of July tradition in Rochester. On the morning of the Fourth, Paola Andrea Carrero Phillips recited a famous speech from Frederick Douglass titled, "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?" She read the speech next to a statue of Douglass, at the same exact spot it was originally delivered, at the corner of State Street and Corinthian Street in Rochester on July 5, 1852.

