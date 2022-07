During a meeting to review the May 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), longtime Naples broker Bill Coffey, broker manager of Amerivest Realty Naples, remarked that, “May had the highest number of new listings than any May in the last three years.” Fellow brokers who also analyzed the May report are pleased with this trend as it will lead to more options for summer buyers. New listings during May pushed the inventory of homes for sale up 58.6 percent to 2,046 properties compared to 1,290 properties in May 2021.

