Cancer

'It was very difficult to get a cancer diagnosis'

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Belfast woman who has terminal cancer says her prognosis is worse due to a delay in getting a diagnosis. Lisa Smyth, 44, was diagnosed with stage 3c...

Guest
2d ago

It took my son 9 months after seeing 4 doctors and 3 hospital visits to be diagnosed with stomach cancer. They kept telling him it was acid reflux. When they finally diagnosed him it was stage 4. He passed away 3 weeks ago , 5 months after diagnosis. He was 56.

6
Evelyn Olaiz
2d ago

I was diagnosed with stage 3c breast cancer in late 2006. I first went to the doctor in May 2006 because I had pain in my right armpit and arm. It took months of complaining and many rounds of antibiotics before the doctor agreed to send me to a surgeon for a biopsy. The cancer never showed up on a yearly mammogram nor did they ever find the primary. I had 5 different kinds of chemo, most of the lymph nodes removed and 2 full months of radiation. So far, I continue to be in remission.

4
Woman given three months to live after cancer diagnosis is stunned to hear she is now in remission

A woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to her ovaries and her liver was given three months to live in January 2020 is now celebrating, having received a new lease on life. Long before Caroline Guy was given an official cancer diagnosis, the 56-year-old knew something was wrong. "I felt sluggish, I just didn't feel right. My stomach was swollen," she told Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. However, in June 2019, a doctor in Spain dismissed her symptoms as menopause. "I'd googled my symptoms and I actually asked him outright if I had bowel cancer, and he said no," Guy revealed.
'She's my absolute hero': Adele Roberts credits fiancée Kate Holderness for nursing her through cancer battle and claims diagnosis 'brought them closer together'

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has said being diagnosed with stomach cancer has brought she and fiancée Kate Holderness closer together. The 43-year-old presenter revealed in October she was undergoing treatment and later had a tumour removed through surgery. She now uses a stoma bag, which attaches to...
Girl Almost Dies During Mid-Flight Allergic Reaction After Passenger Refuses To Stop Eating Nuts

A British teen is lucky to be alive after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts another passenger was eating on her flight. Joanna Jones and her 14-year-old daughter Poppy were traveling back to England from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua on a British Airways flight. They had been vacationing there with other members of their family on their first trip since the lockdown ended.
How a news report saved the life of a fit and healthy radio star who became a 'dead man walking' after a devastating health diagnosis - as the father-of-two shares the five key warning signs everyone should know

Popular sports presenter Mark Allen had six weeks of holidays booked and was driving through the streets of Melbourne on a summer afternoon when he reached for the radio. It was a sliding doors moment that saved his life. His 3AW colleague Tony Tardio was reading the news headlines and...
Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
‘90210’ Star Shannen Doherty, 51, Begs For Help For ‘Sweet, Dainty’ Shelter Dog Who Needs A Home: She’s Keeps Fighting For Animals As She Battles Stage 4 Cancer

Actress Shannen Doherty, 51, is currently battling stage four breast cancer, but she is thriving and determined to make the world a better place. The animal activist recently shared a post encouraging others to adopt a dog in need. Metastatic, or stage four, breast cancer is technically not curable, but...
Beauty Queen, 27, Bravely Competes in Miss Universe Pageant After Losing Waist-Length Hair to Chemo: ‘My Confidence Will Shine Through’

Miss Universe contestant Anglee Kumar, 27, will be competing in the historic pageant’s finals next month, while also battling stage 4 cancer. The London-based beauty queen, whose strength and courage far outweigh her physical looks, will be wearing a wig after losing her waist-length hair to chemotherapy treatment. Her eyebrows and eyelashes are gone, and her nails have been turning black, which can be another side effect of treatment.
Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
My son’s bravely decided to stop cancer treatment – he’s not afraid of dying but I’m terrified to live without him

WHEN drag queen Eddie Adams was diagnosed with a brain tumour, he never expected the treatment would prove even worse than the disease. But Eddie, now 33, who strode the stage in high heels as Eddie OK Adams and appeared in a pilot episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, suffered such severe sickness and fatigue from chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he eventually chose to stop the treatment.
