'It was very difficult to get a cancer diagnosis'
A Belfast woman who has terminal cancer says her prognosis is worse due to a delay in getting a diagnosis. Lisa Smyth, 44, was diagnosed with stage 3c...www.bbc.co.uk
It took my son 9 months after seeing 4 doctors and 3 hospital visits to be diagnosed with stomach cancer. They kept telling him it was acid reflux. When they finally diagnosed him it was stage 4. He passed away 3 weeks ago , 5 months after diagnosis. He was 56.
I was diagnosed with stage 3c breast cancer in late 2006. I first went to the doctor in May 2006 because I had pain in my right armpit and arm. It took months of complaining and many rounds of antibiotics before the doctor agreed to send me to a surgeon for a biopsy. The cancer never showed up on a yearly mammogram nor did they ever find the primary. I had 5 different kinds of chemo, most of the lymph nodes removed and 2 full months of radiation. So far, I continue to be in remission.
