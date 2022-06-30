ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Celebrate Small Business: Jojo’s Sriracha

By ColoradoBiz Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning a small business is hard in any environment; it’s even more challenging during this unpredictable time with supply chain issues and pandemic recovery. However, by committing to innovation, community and some love, small businesses can shift, thrive, and show resilience. We have to rely on our ability to adjust with...

KXRM

Tonight: Fireworks in the Pikes Peak region!

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are plenty of options in Colorado Springs this Independence Day to see fireworks, whether you want to “oooh” and “aaahh” from your porch, or pack up some chairs and blankets and go in search of the best shows. Colorado Springs: There will be nine shows across Colorado Springs, many viewable from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Best of Personal Fulfillment 2022

Runners-up Best Fundraising Event. The Courage Classic invites cyclists to conquer mountains while raising money to help patients at nonprofit Children’s Hospital Colorado, where last year more than 300,000 patients were treated and more than 700 clinical trials are currently underway. This year’s event is a two-day tour, July 16-17, in Copper Mountain. Included are three fully supported routes each day for all rider levels. Routes range from 10 to 80 miles through the Rocky Mountains, starting and ending in Copper Mountain.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Fourth of July celebrations near and around Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fourth of July is right around the corner. From fireworks to BBQs, it's a day to enjoy all Colorado has to offer. Below are eight ways to celebrate Independence Day across Southern Colorado, stretching into the Denver Metro Area. New to Colorado Springs this...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Street flooding blocks road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that Austin Bluffs Parkway and Morning Sun Ave is temporarily blocked due to street flooding. CSPD asks the public to avoid the area. CSPD also reminds drivers to never drive into standing or flowing water. The flooding is due...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

The 2022 El Paso County Fair will begin July 16

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year is the 117 annual El Paso County fair. Beginning on July 16, 2022, the fair will welcome visitors of all ages. General admissions include The Nerveless Nocks, a state-of-the-art thrill and stunt show that dates back to the early 1900s, Puppy Pals, the Cool Zoo, and the concert series.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado State Fair All Star Lineup Has Something for Everyone

Time is ticking and we are getting closer and closer to the Colorado State fair which is sure to delight everyone in attendance. The Colorado State Fair is jam-packed with performances from musicians, comedians, and even Monster Trucks!. What is the 2022 Colorado State Fair?. The Colorado State Fair is...
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

9 things to do around Colorado Springs this July 4th weekend

Here's a look at some of the best things happening this Fourth of July weekend in the Colorado Springs area. The holiday weekend kicks off with Fort Carson Freedom Fest, open to the community, 5-10 p.m. Family activities, 20 food trucks including ice cream and icy treats, beer. A bounce house for the kids. Live entertainment by Jeffrey Alan Band, Elvie Shane, Eric Paslay and, at 9 p.m., country music singer and songwriter Matt Stell. Depending on fire restrictions, fireworks at 10 p.m. Families will have an air-conditioned area for changing and feeding the kiddos. At the gate, visitors and guests must show state-issued identification cards. Mesh or clear backpacks. $5 per person, wristbands in advance at visit.gvt.us/?b=usa&i=carson&e=P1QWQ01Z or on site. For more: carson.armymwr.com/calendar/event/67698.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

I-25 lanes reopened after fire activity near Woodmen

COLORADO SPRINGS — One northbound lane and two southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for a time for reported fire activity in the area of the Academy and Woodmen exits. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted about the closure just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. The northbound left lane was closed but reopened shortly after, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo vet shares tips to keep your pet’s stress levels down during the 4th of July

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- While fireworks are festive and beautiful to look at, the noise can be traumatizing for pets.  The average person can't hear noise above 20,000 Hertz (Hertz is a measure of the frequency of a sound, and the higher the frequency, the higher-pitched the sound.) However, Dogs can hear noises as high as 47,000 to 65,000 Hertz. The post Pueblo vet shares tips to keep your pet’s stress levels down during the 4th of July appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado wildlife officials issue warning following an incident with a mother moose in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is issuing another warning about aggressive animals following a recent incident in Teller County. According to the wildlife agency, someone was hiking with their dog off-leash on Thursday when there was a “confrontation” between a cow moose and its calf. This happened along Crags Trail about three miles south of Divide.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

MISSING: At-risk teen last seen Thursday night in El Paso County northeast of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing teen. A photo of Lizzy McPherson was shared by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says she is 18 and is “developmentally delayed.” She was last seen in a neighborhood Thursday night between Peyton and Falcon northeast of Colorado Springs along Bradshaw Road.
FOX31 Denver

Video shows bison attacking Colorado family at Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after he and his family were nearly gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday. Video footage from parkgoer Rob Goodell shows the family extremely close to the bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful before he charges at them. One person […]

