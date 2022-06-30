ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waveland, MS

Shore Thing Fishing Report 6/30/2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeckled trout fishing may be hot - but it's hard to resist the lure of going after the "Big Fish." - by Sonny Schindler, Shore Thing Fishing Charters ​. You can still load up on speckled trout at the nearshore reefs, barrier islands and in the Louisiana Marsh. Honestly, I think...

