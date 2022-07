Celebrate the Fourth of July with us! Sponsored by the City of Murfreesboro and Powered by Middle Tennessee Electric. The 2022 Celebration Under the Stars powered by Middle Tennessee Electric will be held at the Fountains at Gateway once again this year. Food trucks, music and family activities will begin at 4 p.m. "The Pilots" will take the stage at 7 p.m. playing favorite tunes from several decades. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO