On June 15, Suffolk County Legislator Anker visited the Heritage Center at the North Shore Heritage Park in Mount Sinai to congratulate Matteo Gravinese for being the 2022 Legislative District 6 recipient of the Suffolk County Youth Week Award during the Suffolk County Legislature’s “Youth Week.” Each year, the Suffolk County Legislature coordinates “Youth Week” during the third week in May. As a part of this celebration, each Legislator selects a young resident who has gone above and beyond in helping their community with extraordinary acts of community service.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO