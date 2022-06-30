ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder decline Mike Muscala's team option, pick up Isaiah Roby's

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEaq1_0gQT4qKf00
Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder have declined their 2022-23 team option on Mike Muscala and exercised their option on Isaiah Roby, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and Keith Smith of Spotrac.

Muscala’s option was worth $3.5M and declining it makes him an unrestricted free agent. Roby’s $1,930,681 contract for next season is currently non-guaranteed, but will become fully guaranteed on July 3, per Smith.

Muscala, 30, had arguably the best season of his nine-year career in 2021-22, averaging 8.0 PPG and 3.0 RPG on .456/.429/.842 shooting in 43 games. While those figures are relatively modest, he averaged just 13.8 MPG, so he was quite productive on a per-minute basis.

Ankle surgery in March ended Muscala’s campaign prematurely, which is why he only appeared in 43 contests last season. Teams looking for a reserve big man capable of making three-pointers (37.7% career) could do worse than Muscala, who will likely be pretty affordable.

In his third season with Oklahoma City, the 6-foot-8 Roby averaged a career-best 10.1 PPG along with 4.8 RPG on .514/.444/.672 shooting in 45 games (21.1 MPG).

His season was a study in halves, as Roby rarely saw action before the All-Star break (22 games, 15.1 MPG) and spent time in the G League. In the second half of the season when most of the Thunder’s roster was decimated by injuries, Roby averaged 13.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1 SPG and 1 BPG in 23 games, including 20 starts (26.8 MPG).

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks, JaVale McGee agree to three-year contract

The Dallas Mavericks have been adding some size this offseason. After trading for big man Christian Wood earlier this month, Dallas is set to sign journeyman veteran center JaVale McGee to a three-year contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The deal is a three-year, $20.1M agreement, and the...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Suns, Damion Lee agree to one-year deal

The Suns have signed Damion Lee to a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Lee will receive a minimum-salary contract, per NBA.com’s official transactions log. Lee, 29, went undrafted out of Louisville in 2016. He made his rookie debut with the Hawks in 2017-18, first signing a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign Otto Porter Jr. to two-year deal

On the heels of winning a championship with Golden State, free agent forward Otto Porter has agreed to a two-year deal with the Raptors, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who reports that the second year of Porter’s new contract will be a player option. Porter, 29, averaged...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Hoops Rumors

Magic sign Bol Bol to two-year contract

Bol Bol has agreed to a two-year deal with the Magic, tweets Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel. Orlando traded for Bol in February, but he was still recovering from foot surgery and hasn’t played for the team. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman indicated after the season ended that the team was still interested in the 22-year-old big man and hoped to re-sign him.
ORLANDO, FL
Hoops Rumors

Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to sign with Lakers

Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson , who just won a championship with the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Erika Ruiz told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The terms of the contract were not disclosed. As Haynes details, Toscano-Anderson went undrafted out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Jazz send Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves in blockbuster trade

The Jazz are trading three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, the Jazz will receive Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler and four future first-rounders in the deal. Minnesota will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans, Zion Williamson nearing five-year extension

The Pelicans are nearing an agreement on a five-year rookie scale extension for forward Zion Williamson, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). According to Charania, it’ll be a maximum-salary deal that can be worth up to $231M. That indicates it will contain Rose Rule language allowing Williamson to qualify for a starting salary of 30% of the 2023-24 cap instead of 25% if he makes an All-NBA team next season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Muscala
Person
Isaiah Roby
Hoops Rumors

Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo agree to two-year, $9.3M deal

Given the Warriors’ cap situation and the numbers reported by Charania, it appears the club will use a portion of its taxpayer mid-level exception to complete the signing. DiVincenzo was a full-time starter on the Bucks team that won a championship in 2020-21, averaging 10.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.1 APG on .420/.379/.718 shooting in 66 games (27.5 MPG) during that regular season. However, a major ankle injury sidelined him for most of the postseason and for a chunk of the ’21-22 campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Thunder sign Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams to rookie deals

The Thunder have signed a couple of their first-round draft picks, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, according to NBA.com’s official transactions log. Holmgren was the second pick of the draft after spending one season with Gonzaga. In 32 games (26.9 MPG) for the Bulldogs, the 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG and 3.7 BPG on .607/.390/.717 shooting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hoops Rumors

Suns sign Josh Okogie to one-year deal

The Phoenix Suns will add free agent Josh Okogie on a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 23-year-old shooting guard became unrestricted this week when the Minnesota Timberwolves declined to give him a qualifying offer. He spent his first four NBA seasons in Minnesota after being selected with the 20th pick in the 2018 draft.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unrestricted Free Agent#The G League#Thunder#Spg#Bpg
Hoops Rumors

Report: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell no longer on trade block

Despite recently trading All-Star center Rudy Gobert for a collection of veteran contracts and first-round draft picks in a deal sure to make them worse in the short-term, the Jazz have indicated to inquiring teams that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell may not be available as a trade target, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link via ClutchPoints).
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Jazz still looking to move Donovan Mitchell?

In the latest episode of his Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said people around the league still believe Donovan Mitchell will be traded, despite reports that the Jazz plan to retool around the All-Star guard following the Rudy Gobert blockbuster. His ESPN colleague Tim MacMahon agrees. “I don’t...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Celtics re-sign Luke Kornet on two-year deal

The Celtics are re-signing big man Luke Kornet, having agreed to terms with him on a new two-year contract, league sources tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Kornet, who will turn 27 later this month, has bounced around the NBA since making his debut in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt. The forward/center has averaged 5.5 PPG and 2.6 RPG in 148 total games (14.3 MPG) for the Knicks, Bulls, Celtics, Cavaliers, and Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy