SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A teen has been arrested after people reportedly overheard him saying he was planning a mass shooting at a San Antonio Amazon Delivery Station. San Antonio police officers responded to the station on Sous Vide Way around 10:30 a.m. June 27 and spoke with several people who reported hearing the teen, who was an employee there, say he was planning a mass shooting at the station.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO