Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute are preparing to mount an appeal bid after a High Court judge concluded that the youngster is dead.Mrs Justice Arbuthnot recently ruled that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment to Archie Battersbee after considering evidence at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.Members of Archie’s family want Court of Appeal judges to consider the case and are due to launch an appeal bid on Monday.A spokesman for campaign organisation the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting Archie’s family, said relatives will use...

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO