Breaking the Hold of Mental Illness

Local resident and Mademoiselle of Patchogue employee Jake Lipponer was in a tragic car accident on Father’s Day morning. After working multiple double shifts at work, he was on his way to his favorite vacation spot, Cape Cod, for a week of relaxation. Unfortunately, now Lipponer is in critical condition and his life will be changed forever. Lipponer sustained a multitude of injuries, including breaks to his spine, femur, pelvis, right arm, left hand, as well as many other fractures throughout his body. He has already undergone major surgery and has multiple surgeries scheduled to stabilize and support his body. He is looking at a long road to recovery. Unfortunately, Lipponer was in between health insurance at the time of the accident and his new coverage was to start July 1. Friends have set up a GoFundMe in hope that it will help ease the financial burden that will be placed on Lipponer and his family. Over $50K has already been raised towards the $75K goal.

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO