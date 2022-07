SANDWICH – A pickup truck rolled on its roof in Sandwich sometime before 11:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound between exit 63 (Chase Road) and exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road). The driver was able to get out of the truck and was evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of […] The post Pickup truck rolls on roof on Route 6 in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.

SANDWICH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO