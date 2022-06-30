ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Figueroa expects to be better after moving up to 126 pounds

By Michael Rosenthal
 5 days ago
Steve Marcus / Getty Images

Brandon Figueroa says you’ll see a stronger, more versatile fighter when he faces Carlos Castro on the Mark Magsayo-Rey Vargas card July 9 in San Antonio (Showtime).

Figueroa, a bruising pressure fighter, gave Stephen Fulton hell in a 122-pound title-unification bout but ended up on the wrong end of a close, arguably controversial decision in November. That’s one reason he wants to bring more into the ring at The Alamodome.

“I looked for the guy (Fulton) for 12 rounds, put pressure on him, and it still didn’t mean anything,” he told Boxing Junkie. “I need to be a little smarter, more patient. I love to brawl, love to get in and mix it up, to work the body.

“I just definitely have to consider everything, a little bit of defense, a little bit of speed, a little bit of boxing, a little bit of brawling. I guess that’ll be my next style.”

Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) also has a new weight. His fight with Castro (27-1, 12 KOs) is a WBC 126-pound title eliminator, meaning the victor becomes a candidate to face the title fight between the champion Magsayo and Vargas.

One advantage the 5-foot-9 Figueroa seemed to have over his opponents at 122 was natural size and strength. Could he lose that edge at 126?

The 25-year-old Texan is certain that he won’t. If anything, he said, he’ll be stronger because he’ll be fighting at a more natural weight for his growing body.

The move up in weight has been in the works for more than a year.

“We were talking about moving up to 126 before the [Luis] Nery fight [in May of last year], way before him,” said Figueroa, who stopped Nery to win his title. “Squeezing into 122 put a lot of strain on my body, a lot of stress, even though I made weight. I’m very disciplined when it comes to dieting and making weight but it was getting hard.

“I’m happy now letting my body grow to its maximum potential. … I haven’t felt this good in a long time. I feel strong, explosive. I feel amazing. I just can’t wait to get in there and make a statement.”

Castro is no pushover. He gave Nery a tougher-than-expected time in a split-decision loss in February.

Figueroa is favored to win, however. If he does, he’ll push hard for a shot at whomever has his hand raised in the Magsayo-Vargas fight.

He lost his title in a fight he believes he did enough to win. He wants to be a champion again.

“That’s the plan,” he said. “The plan always is to fight the best. I was ready [to fight for a title] as soon as I got to 126. I just want another belt around my waist. I know doing so will be great for my legacy, being able to do it again at 126.”

