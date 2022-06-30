ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC 276 'Embedded,' No. 3: Sean O'Malley arrives to Las Vegas in expensive transportation

By MMA Junkie Staff
 5 days ago
The UFC is back in Las Vegas for its latest International Fight Week and a big pay-per-view, which means the “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 276 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

UFC 275 features a title-fight doubleheader. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) takes on challenger Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC). In the co-feature, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC) meets former titleholder Max Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC) in a trilogy rematch.

Additionally, Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC) takes on rising bantamweight standout Sean O'Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) on the main card.

The third episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Sean O’Malley wraps his camp and dyes his locks. Champion teammates Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski take over the PI, then Max Holloway gets his turn. Jared Cannonier starts his business trip. UFC 276 is on Saturday, July 2.

Watch the episode in the video above check out the previous episodes below:

