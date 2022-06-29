ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

‘Mutinous Women’

upenn.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne word in a barely legible phrase written in faded ink caught the eye of Penn Professor Joan DeJean when she came upon the file for a woman imprisoned in Paris more than 300 years ago. As she paged through archives at the Arsenal Library in France looking for someone arrested...

penntoday.upenn.edu

thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s wife shares heartbreaking admission

It has been over four months since WNBA star Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia for allegedly being found with vape cartridges containing a hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate which carries a significant penalty within the country. Russia recently decided that her criminal trial would begin on Friday, and...
Black Enterprise

White Folks Twice Run An Educator Out Of Town Over Critical Race Theory In Georgia

Educator Cecelia Lewis was twice run out of towns in Georgia by white Trump supporters, according to Pro Publica. Lewis, who was a principal at a Maryland middle school, and her husband were preparing to move from Maryland to the town of Woodstock in 2021 after she accepted a position with the Cherokee County School District about 30 minutes from her new town.
AFP

Hundreds of flights axed as US kicks off long holiday weekend

Airlines cancelled several hundred US flights Saturday at the start of a long and almost certainly messy holiday travel weekend as carriers struggled to staff their planes. On Saturday Buttigieg put out a series of tweets that were essentially consumer tips on what to do if one's flight is cancelled, like whether to accept travel points or miles as compensation or demand a cash refund.
Daily Beast

Activists Are Gluing Themselves to Paintings to Protest Oil Extraction

On Wednesday, members of the activist group Just Stop Oil glued themselves to the frame of a painting at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland, in order to protest government-sanctioned extraction of oil and gas, and to urge museums to aid their cause. On June 30, more Just Stop Oil activists continued the protests by gluing themselves to a painting by Vincent van Gogh at Courtauld Gallery in London. “We’re terrified for our future,” an activist says in a video of the second gluing posted on Twitter. “We expect to be arrested today. We’re here today because the UK government is pushing through 40 new fossil fuel projects, and with every single project they sign, it’s like signing our death warrant.”
BBC

Pride at 50: The LGBT revolution sparked in a basement

It's 1972 - the swinging '60s are over, the miners' strike has turned off the lights and Donny Osmond is topping the charts with Puppy Love. It will be another 20 years before same-sex attraction is declassified as a mental illness and, despite homosexual acts being decriminalised, in 1967, the age of consent remains five years older than for heterosexual couples.
