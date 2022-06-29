‘Mutinous Women’

On Wednesday, members of the activist group Just Stop Oil glued themselves to the frame of a painting at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland, in order to protest government-sanctioned extraction of oil and gas, and to urge museums to aid their cause. On June 30, more Just Stop Oil activists continued the protests by gluing themselves to a painting by Vincent van Gogh at Courtauld Gallery in London. “We’re terrified for our future,” an activist says in a video of the second gluing posted on Twitter. “We expect to be arrested today. We’re here today because the UK government is pushing through 40 new fossil fuel projects, and with every single project they sign, it’s like signing our death warrant.”

