A new planning grant will support the University of Arkansas’ vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility. Smart mobility – autonomous, electrified, interconnected and shared – is revolutionizing how we move goods and people and will disrupt transportation sector business models. Now more than ever, it is easy to imagine how smart mobility innovation will transform traditional supply chains and change the way we travel, shop, work and build.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO