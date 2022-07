GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is dead and another was on the run after an attempted home invasion in Gadsden County Sunday morning. Two armed suspects tried to enter a home near the 2400 Block of Havana Hwy around 12:30 a.m., according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. One suspect, who has been identified by the sheriff’s office as 19-year-old DeMario McCall of Quincy, was shot by the homeowner and died from his injuries at the scene.

8 DAYS AGO