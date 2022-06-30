ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Wonderful Family Home in Quiet and Safe Cul-de-sac in the Arvah Branch Neighborhood Eastside

Cover picture for the articleThis spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ideal for raising a family. It has a dining room for family gatherings and a breakfast nook for on-the-go family activities. There is a separate living room for...

wfxl.com

Thomasville Eagle Scout installs Fit Trail at local park

A local Eagle Scout recently completed the installation of a 10-station Fit Trail, adding another amenity to Thomasville's Cherokee Park for the community to enjoy. The idea of a Fit Trail originated a few years ago when Brookwood student Christopher Watt was researching service project ideas to become an Eagle Scout. He came up with the idea of a Fit Trail, installing five exercise stations around Cherokee Lake. "The stations are constructed of wood and include simple exercises like sit-ups, stretches, and pull-ups," said Mike Owens, Parks/Recreation & Golf Manager for the City of Thomasville. "This system provides another opportunity for exercise at our parks."
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

St. George Island fireworks show draws hundreds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people brought in for the Fourth of July celebrations on Monday at St. George Island. The large crowd brought in thousands of dollars to local restaurants and bars with the fireworks show scheduled for around 9 p.m. Nicolas Hutchins was one of hundreds of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The University Courtyard Apartment Complex is leaving residents frustrated after they said a water heater fell through two floors, causing flooding and severe water damage. Avery Evans, one of the residents at the Tallahassee apartment complex on South Adams Street, said a water heater fell from...
blackchronicle.com

Florida teen bitten by shark says brother saved her life

– Addison Bethea faces an extended battle forward after she was bitten by a shark off Keaton Beach on the state’s Gulf coast. “I’ve always been told that something will happen just like that, that was definitely this situation,” the 17-year-old stated from her hospital room days after the assault.
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

Wacissa River Park saga continues

Commissioners recently spent more than an hour talking about the problems at the Wacissa River, a situation that at times appear insoluble, especially after more than two years of the officials grabbling with it. The problems include large gatherings at the popular recreational spot, not a few people’s disregard of...
WACISSA, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Looking to enjoy the holiday weekend with friends and family? Gulf and Franklin Counties are hosting a variety of events to mark the occasion. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Four night of fireworks in Frankin. A...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta block party provides school supplies to families

VALDOSTA – A Back to School Community Block Party hosted by the City of Valdosta will give families the opportunity to pick up school supplies. The City of Valdosta is hosting a Back to School Community Block Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Drexel Park located at 1401 North Patterson Street. Families are invited to come and pick up backpacks filled with school supplies.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

City of Tallahassee makes adjustments to trash pickup schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents who typically receive trash pickup service on Monday will need to place their bins by the curb on Monday night instead. The City of Tallahassee is changing their pickup schedule due to the 4th of July holiday on Monday. As for the rest of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Opportunities Land at Tallahassee Airport

$145 Million in Private Investment Could Create Over 1,500 Permanent Jobs, Generate Millions in Revenue. On Wednesday, June 22nd, the Tallahassee City Commission heard a brief presentation from Tallahassee Airport Executive Director David Pollard related to two private investment projects seeking to conduct business at the Tallahassee airport. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

International business set to come to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia continues to grow with an international company making Thomasville its headquarters. Ecrimesa is a family-owned business from Spain that has been selling metal parts since 1954. Shelley Zorn, a Thomasville economic developer, said the business will benefit the area with new job openings. “Ecrimesa will...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. Humane Society in need of foster homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several animal shelters in South Georgia are getting overcrowded. Leaving animals without “furever” homes. This year alone, the Valdosta Lowndes County Humane Society has taken in over 500 furry little friends. Humane society employees said that number continues to increase daily. Emily Smith is...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

