ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Northeast Tallahassee Cul-de-sac Living!

By Sponsor
tallahasseemagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis gorgeous home is located in Northeast Tallahassee on a very quiet and private cul-de-sac. It features an open, light and bright floorplan with exceptional space for everyone;...

www.tallahasseemagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tallahasseereports.com

Opportunities Land at Tallahassee Airport

$145 Million in Private Investment Could Create Over 1,500 Permanent Jobs, Generate Millions in Revenue. On Wednesday, June 22nd, the Tallahassee City Commission heard a brief presentation from Tallahassee Airport Executive Director David Pollard related to two private investment projects seeking to conduct business at the Tallahassee airport. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

St. George Island fireworks show draws hundreds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people brought in for the Fourth of July celebrations on Monday at St. George Island. The large crowd brought in thousands of dollars to local restaurants and bars with the fireworks show scheduled for around 9 p.m. Nicolas Hutchins was one of hundreds of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tallahassee, FL
Business
Tallahassee, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
WCTV

City of Tallahassee makes adjustments to trash pickup schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents who typically receive trash pickup service on Monday will need to place their bins by the curb on Monday night instead. The City of Tallahassee is changing their pickup schedule due to the 4th of July holiday on Monday. As for the rest of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The University Courtyard Apartment Complex is leaving residents frustrated after they said a water heater fell through two floors, causing flooding and severe water damage. Avery Evans, one of the residents at the Tallahassee apartment complex on South Adams Street, said a water heater fell from...
WALB 10

International business set to come to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia continues to grow with an international company making Thomasville its headquarters. Ecrimesa is a family-owned business from Spain that has been selling metal parts since 1954. Shelley Zorn, a Thomasville economic developer, said the business will benefit the area with new job openings. “Ecrimesa will...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Independence Day weekend is here! It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks. Below, you’ll find a list of events happening in our area as communities across the Big Bend and South Georgia celebrate the Fourth of July.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Cul De Sac#Housing List#Hadley Crossing Court#Bedrooms#Coldwell Banker Hartung
WCTV

Tallahassee Fire Department responds to 2 overnight fires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to two fires early Friday, one at Bannerman Crossings Shopping Center and another off Whippoorwill Drive, according to a press release. Firefighters found a golf cart on fire at Bannerman Crossings around 1:20 a.m. The release says the fire started to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Looking to enjoy the holiday weekend with friends and family? Gulf and Franklin Counties are hosting a variety of events to mark the occasion. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Four night of fireworks in Frankin. A...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Weather - Sunday, July 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will stay high today as ample atmospheric moisture, daytime heating and southerly flow allow for better rain chances Sunday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms were already in place in the Big Bend Sunday morning, and rain coverage will likely stay high Sunday. Rain chances for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
villages-news.com

Who is to blame for spike in insurance rates?

DeSantis’ commission approved a $1 billion increase in homeowners’ insurance rates last fall. That is why our insurance premiums are spiking. When the Legislature met in a special session last month in Tallahassee, they approved a new law committing $2 billion of our tax dollars to the reinsurance program, basically to prop up the insurance companies. So that is $3 billion of our tax dollars going towards homeowners insurance. And yet, Senator Boyd, the sponsor of the bill said that insurance premiums may not stabilize for the next 12-18 months.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy