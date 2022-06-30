Jazz haven Arthur’s Tavern reborn in New York City

René Pape is facing backlash after making homophobic comments following New York City’s Pride Parade and has vied to not return to the Metropolitan Opera. The bass commented on the Metropolitan Opera Chorus’ Facebook page stating, “Wow! For me a reason to not come back! Dear Met thanks for the last 35 years! What I see now…Terrible! People who don’t know who they are are using these fantastic institution to explain to them who they should be! And if the explanation doesn’t fit the world is bad! Thanks New York for a great time in a great world! Now you ae just a rest what you have been! I feel sorry for this wonderful city! Ok, see you somewhere soon…”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO