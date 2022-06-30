ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jazz haven Arthur’s Tavern reborn in New York City

By Pete Garth
Gotham Weekly
Gotham Weekly
 5 days ago
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Jazz has often been called the only form of music that is uniquely American, and while it was invented in New Orleans, it arguably reached its pinnacle in New York City. So it’s cause for celebration when a famous club gets saved from...

Gotham Weekly

Gotham Weekly

New York City, NY
ABOUT

From the Five Boroughs, News and Views

 https://gothamweekly.com/

