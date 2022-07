Last Updated on July 1, 2022 by Indiana Department of Health. INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has adopted an emergency rule that lowers the level at which it determines a child has elevated blood lead levels. The move, the initial step toward a permanent change, is part of continued statewide efforts to increase lead testing and reduce the risk of lead exposure, which can lead to lifelong health effects in children.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO