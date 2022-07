Click here to read the full article. She gets it from her family! Ever since her first photos were released, royal fans have been debating baby Lili’s resemblance to her royal family members. The big question is, who does Lilibet look like the most? Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, at her parent’s residence at Frogmore Cottage in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Harry’s home country to celebrate his grandmother’s 70th year of service during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photographer Misan Harriman released pictures of the birthday celebration on June 4, 2022. He...

WORLD ・ 21 DAYS AGO