A fan-made Resident Evil 4 demake is coming soon, and it looks just like a PlayStation 1 game. Think of it as Resident Evil 4 characters dropped into Resident Evil 2, including locked camera angles and even an animated loading screen. There’s no word yet on when a playable demo will be released, but from the gameplay footage so far, it looks like the game will start right before the ‘Big Cheese’ encounter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO