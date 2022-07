Welcome to your match thread as the Orlando Pride (2-5-2, 8 points) and Racing Louisville FC (2-4-3, 9 points) face off at Daytona International Speedway. The game is a part of the 2022 Daytona SoccerFest, a two-day event that also includes a friendly between Colombian rivals Deportivo de Cali and America de Cali on Saturday and a legends game on Sunday. This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the sides this season, with the Pride making the trip to Louisville on Sept. 16.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO