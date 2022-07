Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features 54 playable characters! The page of our wiki guide focuses on how to unlock every character in the game. Use this page to see which characters are available in each story. We’ve also made a special section for recruiting Byleth, the Ashen Demon. To help prevent spoilers, we’ve left the four secret unlockable characters for the last section of this page.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO