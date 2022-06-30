ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Comedy Nook (in LA)

thecomedybureau.com
 5 days ago

*There must be at least THREE people signed up for a mic one hour...

thecomedybureau.com

thebrag.com

‘Breakin” star Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon dead at 58

Legendary hip-hop trailblazer and dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon has died, according to his loved ones. Falcon’s sister, Diana Wolgamott, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away on Saturday at his Long Beach home. According to her, Falcon may have died from a possible heart attack.
LONG BEACH, CA
Billboard

Tristan Goodall, Founding Member of The Audreys, Dies at 48

Tristan Goodall, founding guitarist and co-songwriter with ARIA Award-winning blues and roots act The Audreys, has died at the age of 48. His passing was confirmed by the band’s singer, Taasha Coates. “I am very sad to have to pass on the news that despite our best hopes for...
MUSIC
The Independent

Stranger Things creators Duffer brothers share one big change for season 5

The creators of Stranger Things have revealed one way they will fix the show for its final season.Netflix released the first volume of the hit show’s fourth season, which will be its penultimate, in May, with the final two episodes arriving earlier this month.Episodes took viewers longer to binge, though, as the majority of them were given epic runtimes.Whereas episodes in earlier seasons had clocked in at 50 minutes, the majority of season four’s instalments lasted for approximately one hour, 20 minutes – with the finale clocking in at two hours, 20 minutes.Reviews for the season have been mostly...
TV SERIES

