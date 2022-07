MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Mt. Clemens barricaded gunman is in custody after shooting at Macomb County Sheriff's deputies Monday. Authorities said the man, who is in his 60s and known to the Sheriff's Office, got into a dispute with a neighbor over a dog at a home on Clinton near Gratiot around noon. During that argument, he came outside and fired shots, and deputies were called.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO