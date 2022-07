We do not know a whole lot about K.T. Turner, but now we do know the new UK assistant’s salary. Records obtained by the Courier Journal reveal Turner will make $500,000 in the first season of his three-year contract. That number will increase annually $25,000, which is also the same amount as his Final Four bonus. If the Cats win a National title he’ll make an additional $50,000. Last year Turner made $400,000 as a member of Porter Moser’s Oklahoma staff.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO