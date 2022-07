Leonila B. “Nellie” Lopez, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. She was born May 12, 1936 in Malakoff, Texas to Leandro and Lydia (Barrientos) Bravo. She attended the Technical High School of Ft. Worth, Texas, where she graduated. On April 12, 1959, she married Juan Lorenzo-Lopez in Ft. Worth. Juan passed on June 29, 2007.

