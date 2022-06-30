Estate Treasures Displays Art and Ar

Alec King had his own motorcycle before he was even born. The Summerville native’s grandfather was a motocross racer and his dad was a road racer. Soon after his dad found out his mother was expecting, he bought their child a dirt bike. King took his first ride as a passenger when he was only an infant. By the age of 5 he was not only driving dirt bikes, but had also decided he wanted to make motocross his career.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO