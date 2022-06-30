Estate Treasures Displays Art and Ar

A historic mid-century motel is getting ready to open its doors to travelers again in North Charleston. The Starlight Motor Inn — a reimagined lodging at the site of the Host of America Motel on Rivers Avenue — is now advertising a fall 2022 debut. The soon-to-open property...
The thousands of travelers who pass through Charleston International Airport each day can now see and hear the sacrifices of the nation's veterans in a special art exhibit that runs through Labor Day. The airport is partnering with CreatiVets, a nonprofit with offices in Nashville and Chicago, for the display,...
Go Store It - Mt. Pleasant located at 602 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. will hold an auction on www.storagetreasures.com starting on July 10th, 2022 and ending at 3:00pm on July 25th, 2022 The following units will be sold: 4116, Ryan Kennaugh, furniture; 4077, Frederick Leamond, misc. household items; 5070, Sarah Hudson, guitar, monitor, misc. household items. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. AD# 2009476.
MONCKS CORNER — Lowcountry conservation groups have protected 600 more acres of mature bottomland hardwood forests and historic inland rice fields along the Cooper River. They plan to make a preserve out of the area with public access options for outdoor recreation, nature studies and research. Open Space Institute...
GEORGETOWN — A rental development along the Pee Dee River in north Georgetown is further on its way with the action of city council, which approved the project to contain lodging units and a commercial space. On June 16, the Georgetown City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the...
Ernest Gass had grown up around basketball his whole life. He’d been a standout player at Lakewood High School, just outside of Sumter, and gone on to play college hoops at Charleston Southern University. Gass had always wanted to start a small business around something he was passionate about...
GOOSE CREEK — Goose Creek is honoring veterans by selling personalized bricks, which will be displayed at John McCants Veterans Park. The sale continues until July 31. The veterans park is named for John McCants, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well as the first African American to be elected to Goose Creek City Council. The park opened on Veterans Day in 2021.
J-28867.0000 Sid Dudley has applied to SCDHEC-OCRM for permits for 12 individual docks to be located on and adjacent to Battery Creek on Windswept Oak Ln., Beaufort, SC. The docks are for private recreational use. Comments will be received by SCDHEC-OCRM, 1362 McMillan Ave, Ste 400 Charleston, SC 29405 by July 14, 2022. AD# 2010035.
Before the pandemic, Prayer Singleton and her husband, Matt Lizzi, would make the 30-minute drive from their Mount Pleasant home to Hanahan at least a couple of times a week to check on her in-laws. They’d bring groceries, run errands or shuttle their father-in-law to the doctor’s office.
The highly-anticipated "National Night Out" is less than a month away, as members of the Goose Creek Police Department are gearing up for what should be a memorable summer day aimed at strengthening community spirit throughout South Carolina and beyond. "This is our fourth 'National Night Out' event," reports Goose...
There are plenty of places offering a fireworks show this holiday weekend. The most memorable one I ever saw was nearly 16 years ago when the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge opened. Anybody out there remember that?. It was July 14, 2005, when a spectacular fireworks display filled the sky. The...
CRAVEN, Mary Ruth, 63, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. GATHERS, Daisy, 90, of North Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary. HOGG, Richard Allan, 66, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. JONES, Erika L., 51, of Hollywood died Friday....
Someone in Mount Pleasant government believes that what is most needed in the town is a massive sports and recreation complex, and that the residents should vote to pay additional taxes for this boondoggle. Mount Pleasant does not need this park, where acres of trees and woods have already been...
The $5.1 million sale of a Sullivan's Island home earlier this year didn't set a record on its own, but the buyers established a unique high watermark for the pricey seaside enclave when they snapped up a neighboring oceanfront lot. The two side-by-side purchases at 1773 Atlantic Ave. totaled $10.875...
Michelle Vesey grew up soaking in her family lore about a courageous ancestor who had tried to lead a slave insurrection in Charleston — and was hanged for it. She also learned it was up to them to preserve the story of Denmark Vesey. Her grandparents passed down details...
With mortgage interest rates having roughly doubled since last summer, reducing the pool of potential homebuyers, it seems inevitable that asking prices will soften. I took a glance at houses for sale in the Charleston region during the last several days, sampling what counts now as the more affordable end of the market for single-family homes — those selling for under $400,000.
Alec King had his own motorcycle before he was even born. The Summerville native’s grandfather was a motocross racer and his dad was a road racer. Soon after his dad found out his mother was expecting, he bought their child a dirt bike. King took his first ride as a passenger when he was only an infant. By the age of 5 he was not only driving dirt bikes, but had also decided he wanted to make motocross his career.
Rick Fischetti has joined SouthCon Building Group LLC as a senior project superintendent. He has more than 35 years of commercial construction industry experience. Michelle Purghart has joined Charleston Collegiate School as head of school. She has more than 30 years of experience in the education field. Previously, she was head of school at Danube International School in Vienna, Austria. She has a bachelor's degree from McGill University, a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Education and a doctorate in education from the University of California Los Angeles and the University of California-Irvine.
When things don’t go their way, some Charleston County Council members try to change the rule book. That’s what’s happening now in a matter related to a mitigation bank on Wadmalaw Island. The county’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a developer’s request for exceptions to the zoning...
The owner of the dog that viciously attacked a neighbor in Moncks Corner has been cited by the county. The recent attack ended when a passer-by killed the animal. The attack happened on June 21. Berkeley County deputies were called to a home on Cornerstone Drive in Moncks Corner regarding an animal attack. The incident report states that when deputies arrived they found the 78-year-old victim in her kitchen laying on her back with numerous lacerations to her neck and chin area and puncture wounds on her extremities.
