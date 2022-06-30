ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothy Huff gets life in prison without parole in Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull's death

By Julia Falcon
 5 days ago

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In the late hours of June 29, the jury sentenced Timothy Huff, 36, to life in prison without parole in the murder of Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull.

On June 27, a Tarrant County jury found Huff guilty in the murder of Hull.

Tarrant County District Attorney Lloyd Whelchel described Huff as someone who has been in and out of the criminal justice system for much of his life, saying he's not finished with committing crimes.

Hull was killed in September 2018 outside the Los Vaqueros bar in the 400 block of Biddison Street. He was undercover at the time of his murder.

Hull was a Fort Worth police officer for 17 years and was in law enforcement for 19 years.

Comments / 175

Bridgette Richardson
4d ago

I would love to hear the entire story, it has to be a reason why the cop was murdered...& yes he may have a hard time in prison however he doesn't look like he'll go down without a fight!

Reply(26)
77
tony williams
4d ago

Dude gonna have an easy life. Instant respect when he get to prison. No one will try to hurt or bother dude as long as he stay cool. Killing a cop puts him at to top of the food chain

Reply(35)
39
David Barber
4d ago

I wonder if he took a while deciding what color eye shadow to wear for the robberies. He was charged with Capital murder and lost why did he not get the death penalty? People do not fear life in Prison ,the death penalty scares people, they are not going to stop the bull💩 unless you give people fear of consequence!!!

Reply(6)
20
