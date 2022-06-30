Colorado Rockies jolted back to reality as Dodgers take last game of series

Rockies manager Bud Black, left, taps starting pitcher German Marquez, who was pulled during the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Denver. The Associated Press

DENVER • The lightning struck, the thunder rolled, and the Rockies jolted back to reality.

Playing through a thunderstorm on Wednesday night, the Dodgers reminded the Rockies why they are the powerhouse in the division. The Dodgers won 8-4, ending the Rockies' bid for their first sweep over their NL West competitor since 2017.

The Rockies, though, did show signs of life this week, easily taking the first two games of this set to secure the series win, the first time they've won four in a row over the Dodgers since 2017.

Wednesday, though, didn't go their way.

Germán Márquez — who on this date a year ago came two outs short of throwing a no-hitter against the Pirates — only made it through 3⅓ innings before he was removed by a trainer. He cut his thumb a few days ago during his bullpen session, and it opened up and started to bleed during the second inning. He wasn't able to grip his fastball all night, he said, because of the location of the cut. He doesn't expect it to impact his next start.

"I wanted this game, I wanted the sweep," Márquez said. "It's tough, to have a game like this. It is what is."

Márquez seemed like he had turned his season around, putting together a string of solid starts, including 7⅔ shutout innings his last time out. But it was clear from the get-go that this was not his night. Freddie Freeman hit one of those fastballs that Márquez wasn't able to command straight to left-center in the first inning to give the Dodgers a quick 1-0 lead. Then a Eddy Alvarez sacrifice fly and a Trea Turner RBI double in the second extended their lead.

Márquez got through the third unharmed, but gave up his fifth run in the fourth before the trainer came out to get him.

The Rockies' offense didn't round home until the fourth, when Brendan Rodgers hit a RBI double. They scored two more in the sixth, but wasted a precious opportunity to add on to that. With the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate, Ryan McMahon grounded into a force out to end the inning.

It's been a rough go for McMahon this season, but especially lately — he's gone 1-for-18 in his last six games. He's hitting just .235 on the season and has been pushed back to the eighth spot in the lineup.

On the bright side for the Rockies, Kris Bryant put together a two-hit day, his first since coming back from the injured list. He's still missing that elusive first home run in Purple, though.