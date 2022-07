Bids will be sought this month to demolish Moosa Hospital which has been vacant since 2005 when Acadian Medical Center opened. Newton “Chip” Thibodeaux Jr., chairman of the hospital board, said the finances for the demolition finally came together. In an email, Thibodeaux credited Parish President Jessie Bellard and the Parish Council with making the demolition possible. Bellard said another…

EUNICE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO