Fire Marshal's Office seeking assistance identifying alleged theft suspect

Two people were killed and four others—including three cops—were injured late Saturday in a northeastern Texas city after police say a man with a rifle and a “battle belt” opened fire. The officers were shot in a confrontation with the gunman, and an elderly woman who called 911 was shot in the leg though is expected to survive, Haltom City Police said. The gunman, who has not been identified, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. He was found with a military-style rifle and a handgun after police say a man and a woman were shot dead in the area. The chaotic scene unfolded in the Diamond Oaks part of the city, where police had urged residents to stay indoors as they hunted for the armed suspect following reports of shots fired. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, and police have not released any of the victims’ names. “Let us work, we’ll get all the information out as quick as we can,” Haltom City Sgt. Richard Alexander said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “But just pray for all of us, the families, and we’ll pull through this and be strong like we always are.”

HALTOM CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO