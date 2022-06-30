ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

VA health care system updates visiting policy

 5 days ago

Face masks are now required at the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System – comprised of Charles George VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Rutherford County, Hickory and Franklin, North...

massachusettsnewswire.com

North Carolina senior living community TerraBella Lake Norman earns top spot in first-ever Best Senior Living rankings

The Mooresville-based community placed atop the newest rankings by U.S. News and World Report, which identify the top-performing communities across key senior living segments (Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, etc.) and throughout markets and locales nationwide. MOORESVILLE, N.C., /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Senior living community TerraBella Lake...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

An “exciting” future for Surry County

Dr. Michael Walden, Ph.D., delivered remarks Thursday at Surry Community College on the economic outlook for Surry County. Dr. Michael Walden heaped praised onto Surry County right from his opening remarks Thursday at the Viticulture Center at Surry Community College in Dobson, “I just feel the stress drain out of me when we are in Surry County.”
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lowe’s affiliate hit with $13M tax lien

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An affiliate of Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has been hit with a $13.1 million tax lien, according to filings in Iredell County Court. The lien, filed June 14, lists Lowes Home Centers LLC as the taxpayer. A North Carolina LLC filing for that company lists...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Is unleaded 88 fuel safe to use in your vehicle?

RALEIGH, N.C. — You may have seen ads that Sheetz is offering discount gas this weekend. Before you fill up, WRAL took a deeper look at what you need to know about this deal, to avoid damaging your engine. There are dozens of Sheetz across North Carolina and this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC police agencies warn of T-shirt selling scams

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies issued warnings this week about T-shirt scams online. The Matthews Police Department is among the agencies bringing the new scam to light, telling users to ignore any text messages or emails about a discount on Matthews police T-shirts. The scam messages will...
MATTHEWS, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Jefferson, NC

Jefferson, North Carolina, is a small town with big attractions. Surrounded by scenic landscapes and majestic views, this beautiful little town is perfect for nature lovers. Jefferson is the heart of Ashe Country, in the North Carolina High Country of the Blue Ridge Mountains. No one is certain who named...
JEFFERSON, NC
thewilkesrecord.com

Interim Town Manager hired for North Wilkesboro

An interim town manager was chosen unanimously by the North Wilkesboro Town Board of Commissioners during a Thursday, June 30, meeting at Town Hall. Scott Buffkin, 53, the former manager of the Village of Clemmons, will begin the new post on July 18, North Wilkesboro Mayor Marc Hauser told The Wilkes Record.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Birkdale still hosting July 4th celebration amid makeover

HUNTERSVILLE – Lake-area residents are invited to grab their red, white and blue, and head to Birkdale Village Monday to celebrate the annual Fourth of July tradition. The event begins at 10 a.m., when guests are invited to decorate their bikes with festive décor provided by Birkdale Village. At 11 a.m., the Huntersville Police Department will lead a bike parade through the property, taking off near Red Rocks and ending in front of Banana Republic for the annual wet down, hosted in partnership with the Huntersville Fire Department. Construction along Birkdale Commons Parkway has altered the traditional route.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
power98fm.com

Multiple Mini Horses, Donkey Poisoned At North Carolina Petting Zoo

Talk about a nightmare. One petting zoo in North Carolina is dealing with a cruel act of animal poisoning. Sprinkle’s Mobile Petting Zoo reports that three mini horses and a donkey have been poisoned at their location. What Happened?. According to ABC 13 News, the three mini horses are...
CHARLOTTE, NC

