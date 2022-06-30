Three people found shot and killed in house in Kankakee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was found dead Saturday morning due to an apparent suicide, the Chicago Police Department said in a release. The department released the following statement: This morning, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) experienced the heartbreaking loss of one of our police officers to an apparent suicide. The officer's family is forever changed, and we ask that you please hold the officer's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, as they begin to process this tragedy. Please also take a moment to pray for the officers of CPD, who are mourning this loss. Being a police officer...

