Kankakee, IL

Three people found shot and killed in house in Kankakee

CBS News
 5 days ago

Three bodies were found in a house...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Man shot, killed outside residential building in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot outside a residential building in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said around 10:35 a.m., the victim, 38, was outside the building, in the 700 block of North Springfield, when an unknown male exited a dark-colored sedan and fired gunshots in the victim's direction.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

1 man dead, 2 women wounded in backyard shooting in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and two women were wounded following a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood early Sunday morning. Police said an unknown offender fired shots into a crowd in the backyard of a residence, in the 7000 block of South Harper around 5:32 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Kankakee, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Kankakee, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 5 wounded in Parkway Gardens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded in a shooting in Parkway Gardens Monday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred while the victims were standing outside at about 12:13 a.m. in the 6500-block of South Martin Luther King Drive, police said. A 17-year-old boy was wounded in the arm...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man accused of shooting 2 people in South Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting two people in South Chicago in May. Joshua Lacy, 29, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of armed habitual criminal. On May 1, police responded to a shotspotter call around 11:17 p.m. in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

90-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 90-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Lawndale Saturday morning. Police said the victim was discovered in the 1500 block of South Harding around 10 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical...
LAWNDALE, IL
CBS News

8 dead, 56 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least eight people are dead, and 56 others are wounded following shootings across Chicago so far during the long July 4th weekend. The youngest victim includes a 17-year-old girl. The oldest -- a 90-year-old man. In the first shooting of the weekend, around 5 p.m....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Violence, chaos erupts throughout Chicago over Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the holiday weekend when many prepare to celebrate Independence Day, violence remains at the forefront in Chicago. So far, at least two mass shootings happened over the weekend. The first happening after five men were leaving a business in the Loop Friday. The men got...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hoiabc.com

Police identify 3 men found dead in Kankakee apartment

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Police have identified three Kankakee men found dead inside an apartment and said they appeared to have been shot. Police say the victims were 25-year-old Kyle Washington, 24-year-old Deontay Tyler and 27-year-old Malcolm Murray. Police were called to the apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday by...
KANKAKEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer found dead in apparent suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was found dead Saturday morning due to an apparent suicide, the Chicago Police Department said in a release. The department released the following statement: This morning, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) experienced the heartbreaking loss of one of our police officers to an apparent suicide. The officer's family is forever changed, and we ask that you please hold the officer's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, as they begin to process this tragedy. Please also take a moment to pray for the officers of CPD, who are mourning this loss.  Being a police officer...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagopopular.com

A woman shot dead near an alley on the South Side of Chicago

CHICAGO – A woman was shot near an alley in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood on Friday morning. The shooting took place in the 300 block of East 69th Place. At around 11:10 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was near an alley when she was hit in the leg by gunfire.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men found shot to death inside Kankakee home

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Three men were found shot dead inside a Kankakee home on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to an apartment the 600 block of West Merchant Street. The bodies of three male victims were discovered, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. Police believe they were shot overnight. They were identified as 25-year-old […]
KANKAKEE, IL

