Kentucky State

Adams reports on voters rolls; more new voters for 3rd month, gap narrows between Dems, Reps

 5 days ago
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that during May, more new voters were added to Kentucky’s rolls than were removed for the third month in a row. From May 18, when the rolls reopened for registration following the May 17 primary election, through May...

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Circuit court judge temporarily restores access to abortions in KY; injunction hearing set for July 6

This story has been updated. A state judge granted a request Thursday from three abortion rights advocates to restore access to abortions in Kentucky. Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry temporarily suspended the state’s 2019 “trigger” law that banned abortions in the state immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court last Friday said there is no federal constitutional right to abortions.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kim Banta: Celebrating our independence and working for a better tomorrow

As we look back on the 246th anniversary of our country’s independence, we must understand how unique and truly wonderful our country is. When it comes to defining what makes the United States of America so great, one may look to the diverse cultures from coast to coast or even our entrepreneurial spirit. While these do make the United States truly great, our living and breathing Constitution, our global leadership, and our fellow Americans make the United States of America the best country on Earth.
KENTUCKY STATE
