ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Report shows Kentucky had second highest increase in deaths from alcohol, drugs and suicide in 2020

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the first year of the pandemic, the United States experienced the highest-ever combined rates of deaths due to alcohol, drugs and suicide, and Kentucky’s rate was second in the nation, according to a report released by Trust for America’s Health and Well Being Trust. Nationwide, deaths...

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 6

Jeff Hubbard
4d ago

People look for things to fulfill their lives, they should look for GOD in the Bible. Believing is a choice of faith.

Reply(2)
4
Related
bourboncountycitizen.com

Kentuckians seem convinced that Covid is over, but they’re wrong

This month my family had encounters with two Lexington doctor offices. In one the staff rolled her eyes when asked about masks, parroting the misinformation that viruses are two small to be filtered, ignoring the fact that what is floating in the air are larger viral-droplet aerosols which N95 masks efficiently capture. The other had a mask optional policy in a practice which services high-risk elderly patients in a county which is in the CDC’s “red” zone for transmission and hospitalizations. No wonder Kentucky is 49th in the nation in their Covid-19 response.
KENTUCKY STATE
WAFF

Kentucky residents arrested in Priceville for drug trafficking

Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says they got a tip a couple weeks ago that Michael Kinney made this post on Facebook. Morgan Co. American patriot's grave in bad shape. Updated: 4 hours ago. John Menafee was an American patriot...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Government
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Gives Covid-19 Update

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Doctor says Kentucky murder suspect not mentally capable of standing trial

“I’m very frustrated because there is no justice in this case for my sister.”. Those were the words that Lisa Green, sister of Robin Jones, told the Franklin Circuit Court on June 22 after a psychiatrist at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange who evaluated Clifton Sapp, the man charged with the murder of Jones, the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter kitchen manager, in November 2020, testified that he does not deem Sapp mentally competent to stand trial.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Alcohol#Suicide#Epidemics#Kentucky Health News#Trust For America#Americans#Well Being Trust
wymt.com

Kentucky law enforcement unite to help police force in Floyd County

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement from all over the state and region have pitched in to support the police force in Floyd County. After losing vehicles and gear from the shooting in Allen on Thursday night, many counties are temporarily donating necessities and sending out patrol units. “The overwhelming...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

Northern Kentucky free pharmacy moving, expanding

NEWPORT, Ky. — Faith Community Pharmacy, a nonprofit that for 20 years has provided free prescription medications to Northern Kentucky residents, is moving and expanding. The pharmacy recently relocated from Florence to Newport, where they have more than three times the space of the former location, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The pharmacy currently serves about 1,000 patients a year, but they hope the new location will help them bring their services to more people, Executive Director Aaron Broomall said.
NEWPORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky AG petitions to reinstate abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — After an appellate court denied his appeal, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate an abortion ban. According to Cameron’s writ petition, he asks the state Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. “We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WBKR

2022 Hit a New Low: There’s a Massive Bacon Recall in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Over 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon is being recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky due to "extraneous materials". Who doesn't enjoy a few strips of crispy bacon? Just thinking about that delicious treat makes me hungry. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon products are currently being recalled.
WSAZ

Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7 in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot on Thursday, June 30 during a standoff in Floyd County. Additional flag status information is...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Miami

CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to Florida

MIAMI - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a specific food item has not yet been identified as the source of a listeria outbreak. They said that most of the sick people in this outbreak live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick. The CDC said one person had died and 22 required hospitalization. The person who died was from Illinois and one pregnant woman lost her fetus, the CDC said.  Here's a look at listeriosis, a serious infection generally caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. Typically, Listeriosis affects older adults, pregnant...
FLORIDA STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy