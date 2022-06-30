Cheney Slams Trump as 'Domestic Threat,' Urges GOP to Defend Constitution
"Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution," Cheney said to applause at the Ronald Reagan Library in California on...www.newsweek.com
45 must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Americans just can't jump the shark when the United States Supreme Courts issues rulings. If the DOJ does not prosecute 45 they would make him untouchable by American justice. Not prosecuting 45 would authentically make him an emperor and will kill our democracy shifting the USA into imperialism.
Cheney is the threat to us all, I'm hoping you folks vote her out. She's an embarrassment to all of us!
Cheneys days are numbered ! She is actually a threat to the political office she holds! Remember she has been censured in Wyoming ! Get rid of her !
