Gymnastics Zone: Local gymnasts head to Nationals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Anchor Boat Club hosted a Cardboard Regatta on Saturday. The regatta happened on Lake Springfield at the Anchor Boat Club. There was a pre-made cardboard boat race, a two-hour build-on-site race, a children's kayak race and an adult standup paddle board race. Dozens in the...
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College said one of its student athletes died in a crash. The crash happened Thursday morning in Sangamon County. Illinois State Police said in a preliminary investigation report, Lucas Otto,20, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 when a vehicle driven by Zachary Wilham, 27, crashed into Otto's vehicle head-on.
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - The heat didn't stop the people of Decatur from celebrating Independence Day. With tons of events for all ages, the city of Decatur planned a day full of things to do. "The Devon tonight is hosting our annual Decatur Park District 4th of July celebration. Every...
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A new obelisk was dedicated today at Veteran's Point Memorial. Taylorville VFW Post 4495 gathered this afternoon to commemorate the structure and remember those who served. Organizers say the obelisk is a symbol of honor. "To me personally, I feel like its just like the American...
HEYWORTH, Ill. (WAND)- A group of local Veterans are working with a non-profit to tell their stories through song. Three local Veterans are recounting their stories while a non-profit organization is bringing those stories to life through lyrics. World War II Vets Roy Roberts and Paul Petry, and Vietnam Veteran...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was rescued after she was found unconscious inside a house fire in Decatur. Decatur firefighters were called to the 200 block of S. 16th St. around 7 p.m. They said there was a fire in the kitchen of the home. A woman was found...
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said it is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi and pedestrian. ISP said on Friday at 1:52 p.m. Troopers responded to IL 128 at Main Street in Shelbyville for a report of a crash. The preliminary investigation indicated a semi was stopped...
