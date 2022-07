Lindsay Lohan has confirmed she is married, after announcing her engagement to businessman Bader Shammas last November. The actor took to Instagram over the weekend, during which she also celebrated her 36th birthday, to break the news. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she captioned a selfie with her now-husband. She added: “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO