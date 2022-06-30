R Kelly’s victims react after singer sentenced to 30 years in prison

R. Kelly has officially begun his 30-year sentence. The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was sentenced after being found guilty of racketeering in his Brooklyn criminal case. He faces similar charges in the states of Georgia, Minnesota, Florida, and Illinois – the latter of which trial begins in August. Now, Kelly claims he's being punished for behind high profile by being placed on suicide watch in a Brooklyn detention center, despite him saying he has no intention of harming himself. Jennifer Bonjean, his attorney, told CNN that Kelly had been fearful of being put on suicide watch. "The irony of putting someone on suicide watch when they're not suicidal is it actually causes more harm," Bonjean said in a statement. "It's punishment for being high-profile. And it's horrifying frankly. To put someone under suicide watch under those conditions is cruel and unusual when they don't need it."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO