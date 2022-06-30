ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R Kelly’s victims react after singer sentenced to 30 years in prison

By reporterwings
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR Kelly’s victims have spoken out after the singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking. Following a six-week trial in Brooklyn, Kelly, 55, was found guilty on all nine counts against him, including multiple counts of racketeering, with the charges relating to bribery and forced labour, by...

R. Kelly's Victim Says He Should Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

One of R. Kelly's many victims thinks the feds' recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Lizzette Martinez tells TMZ ... Kelly's more than earned a life sentence due to the fact he's hurt so many people over several decades.
R. Kelly's Attorney Speaks Out as Singer is Placed on Suicide Watch in Prison

R. Kelly has officially begun his 30-year sentence. The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was sentenced after being found guilty of racketeering in his Brooklyn criminal case. He faces similar charges in the states of Georgia, Minnesota, Florida, and Illinois – the latter of which trial begins in August. Now, Kelly claims he's being punished for behind high profile by being placed on suicide watch in a Brooklyn detention center, despite him saying he has no intention of harming himself. Jennifer Bonjean, his attorney, told CNN that Kelly had been fearful of being put on suicide watch. "The irony of putting someone on suicide watch when they're not suicidal is it actually causes more harm," Bonjean said in a statement. "It's punishment for being high-profile. And it's horrifying frankly. To put someone under suicide watch under those conditions is cruel and unusual when they don't need it."
What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
Why did R Kelly get a longer sentence than Ghislaine Maxwell? A legal expert explains

Disgraced R&B singer R Kelly was sentenced to thirty years in prison on Wednesday following his conviction for sex trafficking and racketeering. In response to this news, many compared his sentencing to that of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who received twenty years in jail for her sex trafficking conviction. One Twitter user wrote: “Can someone please explain to me how R Kelly received a prison sentence 10 years longer than Ghislaine Maxwell?”Some social media users also spectulated whether race was a factor in the sentencing, with one person writing: “R Kelly (a black man) was sentenced 30...
R. Kelly Fan Arrested For Threatening Prosecutors

R. Kelly is facing a life sentence after he was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes. However, there's still a slew of supporters who feel that the embattled singer is innocent. According to New York Post, prosecutors allege that a 39-year-old man named Christopher Gunn has been arrested for threatening prosecutors.
Opinion: R. Kelly Has Been Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Finally, R. Kelly has been sentenced to prison for 30 years. He abused young, innocent fans for decades. "Disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for using his fame to sexually abuse young fans, including some who were just children, in a systematic scheme that went on for decades." —Tom Hays, Bobby Caina Calvan, and Jennifer Peltz.
R. Kelly's Attorney Calls RICO Charge "Inappropriate"

One chapter in R. Kelly's legal battle concluded on Wednesday when a judge formally handed down a 30-year sentence to the embattled R&B singer over sex and racketeering crimes. However, his attorney thinks that the RICO conviction is "inappropriate" and intends on appealing the sentence. "These were not a RICO...
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, 32, Reported Beaten Up in Custody

In the ongoing matter of the murder trial for Eric Holder, the 32-year-old was supposed to testify during his June 28 appearance. A breaking news alert from Rolling Stone highlights how the 32-year-old, who is supposed to be separated from other inmates when being transported to and from the court, was allegedly physically assaulted at some point.
Ghislaine Maxwell Hit With 20-Year Sentence for Role in Epstein Abuse

Currently, Ghislaine Maxwell, the 60-year-old French-born socialite who took part in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, is facing 20 years in prison. The sentencing for her role in enabling Epstein’s systematic sexual abuse of young women took place after Maxwell called meeting Epstein her “greatest regret.” Here’s what happened at the Maxwell sentencing.
Suge Knight’s Wrongful Death Civil Case Declared a Mistrial

A judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the wrongful death suit brought against Suge Knight in connection to the death of Terry Carter, whom the Death Row Records founder struck with his truck in 2015. Rolling Stone reports the jury was deadlocked 7-5 in favor of the plaintiff, Carter’s...
